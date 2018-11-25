Marches seek end to violence on women
Protesters in cities across Europe and elsewhere marked the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Sunday, with tens of thousands turning out in Madrid and demonstrators in Istanbul greeted by tear gas.
Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul’s Tunel Square to march on the city’s main pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Dozens of police formed a barricade and prevented the group from marching, saying their demonstration was not permitted. Police fired several rounds of tear gas to stop the group.
The activists instead continued their demonstration in the square with a sit-in. They chanted slogans and dispersed peacefully.
Rights groups say violence against women is widespread in Turkey, and an online database called the Monument Counter says at least 337 women were killed by domestic violence in 2018.
The women’s activist group Mor Cati said Turkey is more concerned with stopping protests than “preventing male violence.”
Activists marched in more than 40 cities and towns in Spain, with tens of thousands in Madrid joining a feminist group and shouting “no more victims, we want freedom” as they marched through the Spanish capital’s center.
Iran
Over 500 injured in quake measuring 6.3
TEHRAN — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq on Sunday night, injuring more than 500 people and sending fearful residents running into the streets, authorities said.
The Sunday temblor hit near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran’s Kermanshah province, which was the epicenter of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless.
Dr. Mahmoud Reza Moradi, the head of Kermanshah’s university of medical science, told Iranian state television that 513 people were hurt. Most of the injuries appeared to be minor; the semi-official ISNA news agency reported that only 33 people needed to be hospitalized.
Authorities said dozens of rescue teams were immediately deployed after the quake stopped and the country’s army and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were responding.
Taiwan
Voters reject legalizing same-sex unions
TAIPEI — Voters in Taiwan passed a referendum asking that marriage be restricted to one man and one woman, a setback to LGBT couples hoping their island will be the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples share child custody and insurance benefits.
The vote on Saturday, organized by Christian groups that make up about 5 percent of Taiwan’s population and advocates of the traditional Chinese family structure, goes against a May 2017 Constitutional Court ruling. Justices told legislators then to make same-sex marriage legal within two years, a first for Asia, where religion and conservative governments normally keep the bans in place.
Although the ballot initiative is advisory only, it is expected to frustrate lawmakers mindful of public opinion as they face the court deadline next year. Many legislators will stand for re-election in 2020.
“The legislature has lots of choices on how to make this court order take effect,” said referendum proponent Chen Ke, a Catholic pastor in Taiwan and an opponent of same-sex marriage.
Ruling party lawmakers backed by President Tsai Ing-wen had proposed legalizing same-sex marriage in late 2016, but put their ideas aside to await the court hearing.
Opposition to same-sex marriage crested after the court ruling. Opponents have held rallies and mobilized votes online.
Courts will still consider local marriage licensing offices in violation of the law by May 2019 if they refuse same-sex couples, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said last week.