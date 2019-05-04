Venezuela
Key role of military in crisis takes center stage
CARACAS — The critical role of the Venezuelan military in the country’s crisis was on display Saturday as President Nicolás Maduro sought to keep its support and opposition leader Juan Guaidó tried to woo the armed forces to his side.
Days after Guaidó called in vain for a military uprising, national television showed Maduro wearing a camouflage hat as he shook hands and exchanged fist bumps with security forces during a visit to a military base. He watched some troops engage in a shooting exercise and received a chorus of applause from others.
“Loyal forever,” Maduro bellowed to a crowd of cadets in green uniforms.
Guaidó, meanwhile, urged supporters to converge on military garrisons to try to persuade forces to turn against Maduro, whose years in office have been marked by escalating hardship for most people in a country that was once one of the wealthiest in Latin America.
Japan
Emperor greets public for 1st time since succession
TOKYO — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito greeted the public Saturday for the first time since his succession, expressing hope for Japan to keep pursuing peace.
Naruhito, 59, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father, Akihito, abdicated. From a balcony overlooking the palace ground, Naruhito thanked throngs of well-wishers for congratulating him.
“I am deeply grateful and pleased that I am receiving celebration from you all today,” said Naruhito, wearing a formal suit and standing next to his wife, Empress Masako. “I wish for your health and happiness, and sincerely hope that our country pursues world peace hand in hand with other countries and will develop further.”
As he waved from the balcony, where he was accompanied by other members of his royal family, the spectators cheered, took photos and waved Japanese flags. Akihito, who became the emperor emeritus, and his wife Michiko, were not present .
Child population falls for 38th straight year
TOKYO — Japan’s child population has declined for the 38th consecutive year and is now at a record low, the government said Saturday.
The number of children younger than 15 in Japan stood at 15.22 million as of April 1, down 180,000, or 1.2%, from last year, the Statistics Bureau said. It’s the lowest since comparable data became available in 1950.
The data were released ahead of Children’s Day on May 5.
Japan’s birthrate has remained low amid a lack of support for working women, who continue to face the burden of homemaking and other traditional roles, as well as excessively long working hours and high education costs.
Private rocket reaches outer space for first time
TOKYO — A Japanese aerospace startup funded by a former internet maverick successfully launched a small rocket into space Saturday, making it the first commercially developed Japanese rocket to reach orbit.
Interstellar Technology Inc. said the unmanned MOMO-3 rocket exceeded 60 miles in altitude before falling into the Pacific Ocean. It was launched from the company’s test site in the town of Taiki on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido and flew about 10 minutes.
The rocket, about 32 feet long and 1.5 feet in diameter, weighs about 1 ton. It is capable of carrying payloads as heavy as 44 pounds but currently lacks an ability to send them into orbit.
Germany
Body of missing American found below waterfalls
BERLIN — German police say the body of a 25-year-old American tourist who went missing last month has been found in the Bavarian Alps.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen police said in a statement that investigators didn’t find evidence to indicate another person was involved in the man’s death.
The statement says his body was found Saturday in a stream below the Kuhflucht waterfalls near the municipality of Farchant.
German media have identified the missing man as Bradley Horn and said he disappeared on April 28 after checking out of a hotel to go on a hiking tour nearby.
Zookeeper attacked by pair of lions
BERLIN — Police say two male lions attacked and seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in northern Germany.
The dpa news agency quoted a spokesman for police in Walsrode, about 50 miles south of Hamburg, as saying the experienced keeper had walked into the lion enclosure during feeding time early Saturday.
Fellow keepers at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen noticed the attack and managed to get their 24-year-old colleague to safety.
The keeper, whose injuries weren’t life threatening, was flown to the hospital by helicopter.
