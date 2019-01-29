Kent’s Tools, 461-1350
- 2745 N. First Ave., near Glenn Street
- When: Now through Feb. 18, 9:30a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Vendors will include Acacia Jewelry and Minerals, Mudslingers Pottery and Jewelry, Bead Blessings, and Odie’s Cabochons and Jewelry
Miners Co-op Rock Show, info@minerscooprockshow.com
- Mike Jacobs Sports Park parking lot, 6901 N. Casa Grande Highway (Interstate-10 eastbound frontage between Ina and Orange Grove roads; road construction is causing closures and limitations at the Ina and Orange Grove roads exits), minerscooprockshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-17, 8:30 a.m.-sunset.
- What: Buy directly from miners, rockhounds, lapidary professionals, cutters, dealers and collectors
The Westward Look Show, (509) 998-5987
- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
- When: Feb. 8-10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, specimens
Whole Bead Show, (530) 265-2725
- Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway
- When: Feb. 1, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Feb. 2-5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, gemstones, vintage beads, glass beads, findings, Czech glass, handmade beads, buttons, African beads, amber, coral, classes