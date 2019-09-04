Two Sierra Vista residents were arrested late last month for allegedly selling drugs, officials said.
Nathaniel Ranier, 39, and Danielle Gentry, 40, were both arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession with the intention to distribute and weapons violations.
The pair was pulled over on Aug. 21 for an ignition interlock violation, Sierra Vista Police Department said in a press release. During the investigation, a half ounce of cocaine was found in their possession.
Authorities from the local, state and federal law enforcement found over two ounces of cocaine in the home of the one of the accused, police said.
Investigators were alerted to cocaine sales at local business in Sierra Vista, which led to the duo's arrest.
Ranier is being held in the Cochise County jail on a $30,000 bond and is facing an additional charge of one count of ignition interlock violation. Gentry was released from jail.