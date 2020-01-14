Townsend (2,270 sq. ft., 4 bed, 3 bath) Low $300s- This fully landscaped model home offers a private study with French doors, a spacious great room with tray ceiling and an open dining nook that flows into a gourmet kitchen with slate appliances, maple cabinets, quartz countertops and a center island. The home also boasts four bedrooms, including a lavish master suite with a tray ceiling and deluxe bath and an inviting guest suite with living room, kitchenette and walk-in closet. Includes a relaxing covered patio!
Arroyo Nopal - 8018 W. Purple Aster Pl., Tucson, AZ 85742– 2 models
Contact Person: Larry Lewis
Contact number: 520.498.4105
Website: Richmondamerican.com