VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTIONS
All Members’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Suite 240. Exhibit showing through Nov. 3. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
ET CETERA
Hocus Pocus Open Crafting Evening — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #141. Halloween inspired embroidery patterns, stencils, and spooky colored yarn to get your home or office ready for the season. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11. $15. 389-8197.
The October Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Work that utilizes water-based medium on paper juried by Tucson artist Carrie Seid. Also, opening is a new solo exhibition of work by Mexican artist Aldo Pavlovich in conjunction with the Consulado de Mexico and Tucson artist Jesse Bourque. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
Tohono O'odham Basketry Demonstration and Show — Native Seed/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Basket weaving demonstration with Della and Fred Cruz. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. 622-5561. nativeseeds.org.
Artist trunk show: Robin Chlad and Zulia Gotay de Anderson — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Sute 180. Ceramic pieces by Chlad and oil paintings by Gotay de Anderson. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Make a piece of art for your home. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $25 includes all materials. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
SACA Ceramics Sale at the Tucson Botanical Garden — Tucson Botanical Garden, SAHBA Pavilion, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Over 20 clay artists with a variety of pottery and ceramic art. 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Oct. 18; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. 1-575-590-4654. southernarizonaclayartists.com.
Creative Coloring — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Unique coloring pages for all skill levels as well as markers and colored pencils will be provided. Program for adults only. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.