Many countries around the world celebrate Father's Day, but not all of them do so in June. The most common date for Father's Day celebrations is the third Sunday of June, when the U.S. and Canada celebrate the holiday. In 2025, that day will be June 15th. Many European countries with sizable Catholic populations, such as Spain, Italy and Portugal, celebrate Father's Day on March 19th, which is known as St. Joseph's Day on the Catholic liturgical calendar. St. Joseph was the husband of Mary and the foster father of Jesus Christ, so he is widely recognized as the patron saint of fathers. In Scandinavian countries, Father's Day is the second Sunday in November, which many believe to be an attempt to boost the economy during a month when retail businesses are not particularly busy. In Germany, Father's Day is tied to Ascension Day, which comes on the fortieth day of Easter. Australia and New Zealand celebrate dads on the first Sunday of September, while Brazil celebrates Father's Day on the second Sunday of August. No matter when Father's Day falls, the holiday marks a great time to show dads just how special and loved they are.