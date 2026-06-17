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A former Prescott police officer was convicted of manslaughter last week for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man roughly two years ago.

The trial stemmed from an incident on June 8, 2024, when Brian Sutton, 27, and another officer questioned Daniel Leslie, 34, over allegations from a former girlfriend that he had threatened her, according to a federal lawsuit filed by Leslie's wife and mother.

Leslie told the officers, "I’ve committed no crime," and declined to speak with them further as he tried loading a bike into the backseat of his car, according to the lawsuit. Sutton ordered Leslie to put the bike down and to walk toward him.

Leslie let go of the bike but instead walked toward his carport — away from Sutton — when the latter threatened to shoot Leslie if he tried entering the house, the lawsuit said. Leslie began to run toward his home when Sutton shot him. Leslie was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated the shooting and submitted its findings to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, which referred the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in September 2024 due to a conflict of interest.

The Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury had indicted Sutton on one count of manslaughter in May 2025 and noted that Leslie was unarmed at the time.

The trial began on June 8 — the two-year anniversary of Leslie’s death — with the jury reaching a guilty verdict on June 12, according to court records. Sutton, who had been out on bond, was booked into a Yavapai County jail later that afternoon, according to the jail’s online inmate search.