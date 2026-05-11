Research suggests one in four women in Arizona do not receive prenatal care in the first trimester, due to things like limited transportation, confusion about health coverage, and personal and work responsibilities. Support is available, and expectant moms don’t have to figure it out alone.

Every journey into motherhood is unique, and it’s natural for expectant mothers to experience a mix of excitement, hope and even uncertainty along the way. If you think you’re pregnant, reaching out to a care provider is a great first step toward care. Early visits can help address specific needs and guide the development of a personalized care plan. If you need help connecting to care, you can contact your health plan, local health department or Medicaid office.

As you prepare for your prenatal appointments, a pregnancy checklist can support you, from what to bring to ideas on questions to ask. Ask your doctor or health plan about community programs which may help assist with healthy foods and baby supplies. This support helps ensure that moms receive clear information and feel knowledgeable and confident about their choices.

A new mom’s well-being remains just as important after the baby arrives. Part of the pregnancy timeline includes scheduling postpartum checkups within three weeks after delivery, and then a comprehensive follow-up by 12 weeks. These visits are opportunities to assess healing, address questions, and support mental and physical health.

Mobile clinics like the March of Dimes Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center in Phoenix helps bring care directly to local neighborhoods so that accessing care is easier and more convenient.

More help and guidance are available at everypregnancy.com, a free resource for anyone to use. No matter what your journey looks like, no one has to walk this path alone. Together support is available to help Arizona mothers and babies thrive.