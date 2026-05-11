The adage “laughter is the best medicine” certainly suggests that a good laugh is good for one’s health. Although laughter might not mend a broken wrist or eradicate every disease, UCLA Health notes a number of surprising physiological and mental benefits of a good laugh. Here are a handful of ways laughter can impact the mind and body.
• Reduces stress: Laughter significantly lowers levels of cortisol and epinephrine. The Physiological Society says one study found that even a single laughter session can reduce cortisol levels by nearly 37 percent.
• Boosts immunity: Laughing can increase the production of antibodies and activate Natural Killer cells, which help the body fight off viruses and even some tumor cells, according to Providia Family Medicine.
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• Pain relief: By triggering the release of endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers, laughter can ease pain. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says patients in clinical trials who watched comedies reported a higher pain tolerance and required less medication than those who did not watch such programming.
• Ease anxiety and depression: Laughter can stimulate the release of dopamine and serotonin. Researchers at Harvard University say that laughter stimulates the reward centers of the brain. This makes a person feel happy in the moment and helps build long-term emotional resilience as well.
• Perspective change: It is hard to feel amused and anxious at the same time. So laughing can provide a change of attitude and perspective. It can also provide a necessary emotional reset.
Laughing may not cure everything that ails a person, but it certainly can provide many health benefits.