The adage “laughter is the best medicine” certainly suggests that a good laugh is good for one’s health. Although laughter might not mend a broken wrist or eradicate every disease, UCLA Health notes a number of surprising physiological and mental benefits of a good laugh. Here are a handful of ways laughter can impact the mind and body.

• Reduces stress: Laughter significantly lowers levels of cortisol and epinephrine. The Physiological Society says one study found that even a single laughter session can reduce cortisol levels by nearly 37 percent.

• Boosts immunity: Laughing can increase the production of antibodies and activate Natural Killer cells, which help the body fight off viruses and even some tumor cells, according to Providia Family Medicine.

• Pain relief: By triggering the release of endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers, laughter can ease pain. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says patients in clinical trials who watched comedies reported a higher pain tolerance and required less medication than those who did not watch such programming.

• Ease anxiety and depression: Laughter can stimulate the release of dopamine and serotonin. Researchers at Harvard University say that laughter stimulates the reward centers of the brain. This makes a person feel happy in the moment and helps build long-term emotional resilience as well.