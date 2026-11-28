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Several artists were set to take the stage at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26, before a rain forecast postponed the event.

The holiday spectacle will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, in New York City after NBC reaired the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving Day. Viewers rewatched performances from Cynthia Erivo, Lil Jon, Foreigner and more instead.

"Today" show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will still host the parade on Saturday as initially scheduled.

Before the unprecedented rain check, dozens of stars were scheduled to be part of the celebration, including Smash Mouth, Queen Latifah, Teddy Swims and Raye. The move created uncertainty about which artists and public figures would reschedule their appearances and which would cancel altogether.

Here's who will and won't make it to celebrate Thanksgiving at the historic 100th Macy's parade, two days later.

Which Thanksgiving Day Parade acts have been canceled?

At least two of the bands originally slated to perform will be unable to participate, including The Macy’s Great American Marching Band, an ensemble of high school musicians from across the country, and the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band.

Who is still performing at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

LL Cool J (New addition)

Gloria Gaynor (New addition)

Raye

Megan Moroney

Teddy Swims

Natasha Bedingfield