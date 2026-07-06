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Howdy partner,

The nominations are in, and Tucson has spoken.

The Top 10 most nominated businesses in each Readers’ Choice category are officially moving on to the voting round, happening July 26–August 9.

Whether you nominated a favorite local business or your business was nominated, now is the time to see who made it to the next round.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate the local businesses, people, places, and services that make our community shine. Your nominations help celebrate the best of Tucson and give local businesses a chance to be recognized.

Voting opens July 26, so be sure to come back and vote for your favorites.