Open Mic — Celestia Collective

Whatever you do, this open mic is your space to let it shine. Singing, stand-up, interpretive dance, poetry — the stage is yours.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament- Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.