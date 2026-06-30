Laser Shows at Flandrau
Flandrau is hosting several different music-themed laser shows this July. Expect shows paired with the music of Disney, ABBA, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and the Beastie Boys.
When: Various times Saturday, July 4 and Saturday, July 25
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $10-21, admission to science exhibits is included
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Vision Board Workshop- Bookmans on Speedway
Doesn't matter if you've never made a Vision Board before, or if you're an old pro. It's all about visualizing your perfect life and making your dreams come true. Join Bookmans and Our Safe Space, and create your own vision boards to make your goals come to life.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9
Where: Bookmans, 6230 E Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Femme Drop
Relax with beer, wine and snacks, and experience a fantastic all female stand up comedy show!
When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 10
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street
Cost: $9
Kitty Yoga
Chill with the adoptable felines of Hunter's Kitten Lounge, and enjoy a relaxing hour long yoga class! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new furry best friend!
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $20
Open Mic — Celestia Collective
Whatever you do, this open mic is your space to let it shine. Singing, stand-up, interpretive dance, poetry — the stage is yours.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information
Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament- Snakes & Lattes
Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 12 and July 26
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E University Blvd.
Cost: $25
Crafting Class- Chunky Knit Pet Beds
Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up with cute, adoptable cats for an evening of crafting. You'll create a chunky knit cat bed to take home. Each entry will include supplies.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $35
Sabino Canyon Night Crawler
The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!
When: 7:30- 9 p.m. on Saturdays
Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children