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Love knows no boundaries. Couples about to tie the knot are drawn to each other regardless of cultural differences, geographic proximity, age or religious beliefs.

Wedding planning can be both exciting and overwhelming. There are many decisions to be made and a vast amount of coordination required when planning a wedding, and couples from different religious backgrounds may find they have some additional responsibilities.

The good news is that interfaith couples are not alone nor treading new waters. In a comprehensive study released in 2015, the Pew Research Center found interfaith marriages have increased in recent decades. Couples married before 1960 were predominantly (81 percent) from the same religious group. However, that has been in steady decline. Thirty-nine percent of couples who tied the knot after 2010 did so in interfaith marriages. Furthermore, nearly half of unmarried couples living with someone else are interfaith couples.

When navigating an interfaith wedding, these suggestions can make the planning go more smoothly.