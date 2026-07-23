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A 21-year-old accused of opening fire into a crowd after an argument in Tucson has been arrested. Nine people were critically injured, along w…
Here's what Tucson police have said so far about the mass shooting in downtown early Sunday morning.
Nine people were shot in downtown Tucson Sunday when a confrontation between two groups broke out. A suspect, who was shot by a responding off…