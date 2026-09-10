"If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," the president said, adding the caveat that the money must be spent in the United States. "Now, all we have to do is win."

It was a dramatic new twist in a speech where Trump largely turned to familiar talking points designed to rev up his base, even as he struggles to appeal to swing voters. Trump said the dividend is possible because of the "tremendous strength and success" of the American economy, though he did not say how it would be paid for or how much it would cost.

With Democrats focused on cost-of-living concerns as the party builds momentum, Trump continued to deride their affordability attacks as "fake" and said, "food prices, and almost every other item, are rapidly going down." The annual inflation rate remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, though.

He also highlighted his efforts to build a new ballroom at the White House and rename water bodies, which critics have derided as distractions. Trump even mused about changing New Mexico’s name to New America.

"The radical left, I’m sure, doesn’t like it but the people love it," he said.

Republicans attack Democrats as 'communists,' over and over

Midterm convention speakers spent as much time on the first day of the convention warning about their Democratic opponents as they did touting the last four years of Republican leadership in Washington, DC.

And they kept coming back to the same description to label the other side ‒ radical, crazy "communists" who hate the country.