Prefer us on Google Learn More

How Do You Draw an Ocean Boundary Line

Turns out Trump’s perceived “turf”, in an ocean of all places, wasn’t the place to try to plant an American flag. How do you mark your turf in an ocean and then try to defend it? Part of Trump’s lasting legacy may turn out to be a “failed” pathetic wet and salty attempt to replace diplomacy with military power. The apparent iron law of dictators who want to become emperors is “never start a war you can’t win”, and never pick a fight in an ocean far from your own turf. A corollary Donald—your perceived Midas touch to aurify everything everywhere doesn’t apply to wet and salty spaces.

President Trump doesn’t read, doesn’t know any history or geography. Elementary school for dictators and emperors teaches that if you are incapable of learning, you will fail at empire building.

Spain’s “Invincible Armada’ was defeated in 1588 by the British navy. It now seems that the Trump naval “Invincible Armada” has been rendered irrelevant in the Strait of Hormuz in 2026. You cannot draw an ocean boundary line and then try to defend it as though it were “turf”.

The struggle for hegemony, especially among the great powers, has now taken a new geopolitical turn as to location. Wars and struggles have always been fought over “turf”, but turf is no longer just “soil”. Turf is now “anywhere space”—as in the heavens, underneath the diminishing polar ice caps, and in the world oceans and ocean passages between land forms.