As Arizona cities limit restaurants, Sinema pushes Ducey to do more at state level

As cities and other municipalities continued to limit restaurants to drive-thru and take-out only, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent her week pushing Gov. Doug Ducey to do more at the state level.

Sinema, a Democrat, directly took on Ducey, a Republican, on Twitter throughout the week as the governor maintained sticking to recommendations made by the White House and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those requirements don’t call for an outright ban, but rather promoting social distancing by limiting groups to 10 people, avoiding eating at bars, restaurants or food courts, and keeping people at least 6 feet apart.

Sinema went directly to some Arizona mayors to implement those restrictions over the governor’s head, she told the Republic this week. Among the cities that first took action were Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff and Tolleson.

Other prominent democrats joined Sinema, including Ruben Gallego, Greg Stanton, and Ann Kirkpatrick, all members of congress.

Late Thursday, Ducey did just that, with a number of sweeping initiatives, including activating the national guard to help at grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries, and limiting restaurants in counties with known cases of COVID-19 to dine-out options only.

