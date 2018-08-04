Kevin Sumlin turned 54 Friday and there’s some significance to that. He is the second oldest first-year head football coach in UA history, dating to Pop McKale’s debut season, 1914.
Pop was half Sumlin’s age, a mere 27.
I had to laugh when part of the soundtrack to the UA’s first training camp workout Friday was Toby Keith’s “As Good As I Once Was.”
“But there was a time, back in my prime …”
Given its investment in football, and more than $100 million in recent and ongoing facilities improvements, Arizona better hope Sumlin is entering his prime, not edging past it.
Arizona has traditionally gone young (or younger) when hiring football coaches. In the modern era, Bob Weber was 35, Jim LaRue 36, Jim Young 37, Darrell Mudra 38, Larry Smith 40, Mike Stoops 43, Dick Tomey, Rich Rodriguez and Tony Mason were all 48. John Mackovic, an outlier, was 57.
Here’s what it means: Nothing.
Sumlin has already won 86 games in his pre-Tucson FBS coaching career, more than any previous UA head coach.
Experience counts.
It’s not that Sumlin is suddenly an old guy; he is the same age as two Pac-12 heavy hitters, UCLA’s Chip Kelly and Washington’s Chris Petersen.
Sumlin doesn’t come off as a guy who will burn himself out doing unnecessary work. He doesn’t appear to be a control freak the way Rich Rodriguez was, insisting on running every conceivable aspect of the operation with a relentless grip.
That’s what can wear you out and lead to careless decision-making.
In Sumlin’s 30 years in the coaching business, he has learned to let go when necessary. One example is that he limits his time at interview sessions. A year ago at Texas A&M, he only made himself available at post-camp practice sessions on Aug. 5, 10 and 19. During the season, he submitted to group interviews only during a weekly press conference and after games.
Traditionally, head coaches are available after every practice, even if there’s nothing new to say. Sumlin is changing that at Arizona. He spoke to reporters Friday night; he’ll do it again Aug. 11. Between now and then, UA assistant coaches will rotate interview assignments.
For better or worse, that’s a trend in college football. Media opportunities are limited, held almost exclusively in group settings, with a brief time limit. Many schools believe that insulates the coach, and players, and provides a protective bubble.
The big unknown in the evolving world of diminished college football media availability is whether it affects game attendance or public interest.
Is less Kevin Sumlin as the face of UA football better than an every-day Kevin Sumlin?
We will have a gauge on Sept. 1 when Arizona opens against BYU.
When the Cougars played at Arizona Stadium to open the 2006 season — the Wildcats were coming off dreadful seasons of 2-10, 3-8, 3-8 — a sellout crowd of 58,450 attended. In those days, UA football players and coaches were routinely available for solo interviews. Training camp was open to the media.
But this isn’t 2006. Last week, the UA announced “Operation Sellout,” a promotion that will run through Aug. 17. For every ticket purchased, the UA will donate another one to an underprivileged child.
Fans want more than just the same old stuff.
Last year, after quarterback Khalil Tate was four times in succession named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week — after Arizona won four straight and returned home to play 15th-ranked Washington State — the Wildcats only drew 42,822 to Arizona Stadium.
It’s unlikely a few more words and several more videos of Kevin Sumlin talking about punters and left tackles would put 16,000 more people in the seats.
Today, it’s more about start times, Wi-Fi access, in-game entertainment and the opportunity to buy a beer and drink it while watching the game on a TV screen at a people-watching concourse in the end zone.
As much as I ache for a return to the media policies of old — when you were on a first-name basis with QBs like Keith Smith, Tom Tunnicliffe and Jason Johnson — that ship has sailed.
The second oldest head coaching hire in UA football history is a big part of a new way of doing things.