On the week former UA infielder Trevor Hoffman was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, Tucson native and Rincon High School grad Arte Moreno — owner of the Los Angeles Angels — was elected to the Board of Directors of the baseball Hall of Fame. Moreno joins Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Phil Niekro, Joe Morgan and Ozzie Smith on the board of directors. Hoffman, who played at Arizona in 1988 and 1989, is likely to have a “night” in his honor at Hi Corbett Field during Arizona’s 2019 season. The Wildcats seem sure to retire Hoffman’s UA jersey, No. 15, and put it on display for posterity.