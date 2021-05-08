Tags
The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March.
Political parties have no legal right to observe extra audits that counties perform on election equipment beyond those required by state law, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The man died after patrons at the bar, at 5244 S. Nogales Highway, reported someone shooting into the air in the parking lot and security guards rushed outside.
The newly opened Old Pueblo Cellars on Tucson's northwest side offers private tastings of six varieties of wine grown in a vineyard just steps from the tasting room. Owner Roger Pelton says it's the only tasting room and vineyard open to the public in Tucson.
OPINION: We have a a choice to make and we need to make it now.
David Scott Anderson was found with gunshot wounds in street; he died later at Tucson hospital.
The family of David Scott Anderson, 30, is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car seen near him when he was shot and killed May 1.
Fullylove’s, a restaurant concept from Chef Anthony Fullylove (formerly of Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co.) is set to open tomorrow, Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the space that used to house Irene's Holy Donuts.
Woman managed to get away from boyfriend during assault and asked for help from bystander, Tucson police said.
The Living Mural, which went up two weeks ago on a 40-foot exterior wall of Black Crow Studio, 426 E. Seventh St., is meant to be an ever evolving showcase of works created by artists of all skill levels and ages, particularly for emerging artists.
