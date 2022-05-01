Name: Ashlee F. Garcia
Job Title: Manager of Specialty Nursing and Inpatient Nurse Practitioner
Organization: Tucson Medical Center
Education: Bachelors of Science in Nursing: Southern Utah University
WOCN Certification: Emory University
Masters of Science in Nursing, Adult Gerontology Acute Care NP: Walden University
Professional Affiliations: Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurse’s Society; Southern Arizona Advanced Practice Nurse- Nurse Practitioner Society; Tucson Ostomy Support Group
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
I am an Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Certified, Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse (WOCN), as well as a Certified Foot Care Nurse (CFCN). I am the Manager of Specialty Nursing at Tucson Medical Center, which includes the WOC Team and the Vascular Access Team.
I graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Utah University in 2009 and received my certifications in wound care from Emory University in 2013. I graduated from Walden University and became a board-certified Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in 2019.
I strive to assist fellow nurses with continuing education through guest lectures at local colleges and professional groups as well as participating in the development of local educational conferences. I continue to grow professionally by continuing my education, supporting clinical trials and practicing current evidence-based practices. I am an active participant and volunteer for the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurse Society and have served in multiple board positions as well as committees. I advocate and support the local Ostomy Support Group.