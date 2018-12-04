Ashley Tsosie-Mahieu, IMPACT of Southern Arizona

Ashley is Co-Director of Founder Institute Tucson, the latest chapter of world’s premier pre-seed startup accelerator headquartered in Silicon Valley. Tsosie-Mahieu has worked with and for several local and national startup organizations and companies and is dedicated to launching startup companies and creating a fl ourishing startup ecosystem in Tucson. In addition to work with Founder Institute, she helps to run an online startup community called xTucson and provides support to casino digital marketing company House Edge Digital.