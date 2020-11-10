Asking and receiving, in its many forms
Matthew 7:7-11
7. Ask and it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you:
8. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
9. Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone?
10. Or if he ask a fish will he give him a serpent?
11. If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?
I remember hearing these words from Jesus for the first time and believing, to my disappointment, that I could instantly become a millionaire by simply asking. Many times I have thought, “If He promises ‘every one that asketh receiveth’, why have there been times when I asked and did not receive?” Maybe you have asked the same question.
If we are honest, we all have asked for things we have not received. As I read the Bible, it sometimes seems that it does not match reality. But faith in God and the Bible means that when the Bible does not seem to match reality, the problem is not the Bible, but my perception of reality. So why do we often ask and not receive when the Bible says, “...everyone that asketh receiveth”?
The first lesson from this passage is learned when we read all of verse seven. In this verse there are three degrees of action: asking, seeking, and knocking. Some things require a simple ask, while others may require seeking and knocking. Sometimes we do not receive because we are asking when we should be seeking or seeking when we should be knocking.
I have heard this story about a man who needed a table, so he asked God for one. After hearing him beg for a table, God answered: “I do not make tables; I make trees, and I have given you the intellect to turn the tree into a table.” Maybe we do not receive because we are asking God for a table when He has already given us a tree.
Our final lesson from Matthew seven is that God is good. Jesus compares the heavenly Father to a human father who loves his children. If a child asked his dad for a piece of toast, a normal dad would not place a rock on his plate. Yet sometimes we expect God to do that to us. God does not have cruel tricks up His sleeve. He is good. He is a loving Father.
Maybe we sometimes do not receive what we want from Him because we do not know the difference between bread and a stone. Maybe we are asking for things that He knows are not in our best interest. We all have moments in life when the outcomes do not match our expectations. In those moments, we must remember that God is good.
