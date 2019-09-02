Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s defense almost giving up 600 yards to Hawaii: “We have to do a better job at pressuring the quarterback. We just have to.” pic.twitter.com/8ghbkPj7T5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 2, 2019
