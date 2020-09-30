 Skip to main content
Assistant coach Tamisha Augustin

  • Updated

Tamisha Augustin

Second season as an assistant with the Wildcats. Augustin is UA's recruiting coordinator and was key in bringing transfers Bendu Yeaney and Trinity Baptiste to the program. 

