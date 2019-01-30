The Sun Devils bolted out of the gate in Hurley’s first season of 2015-16 season and in 2017-18, but crashed hard both times.
In 2015-16, ASU went 10-3 in nonconference play then lost eight of its first 10 Pac-12 games and finished 15-17 after a first-round Pac-12 Tournament loss.
Last season, ASU started 12-0, beating Xavier and Kansas en route to a No. 3 ranking, then lost at McKale Center in its Pac-12 opener and tumbled to an 8-10 conference record.
This season, ASU showed signs of a similar drop off, beating Mississippi State and Kansas during its 9-2 start but then losing to Princeton and Utah at home.
After losing at USC on Saturday, the Sun Devils are at 5-3 in conference play, appearing like they could go either way.
“Just the kind of nonconference that we had and the level of wins that we’ve had, this is a step back,” Hurley said after the Princeton loss, according to SB Nation. “But if we’re going to play like this then your résumé doesn’t really mean a whole lot.”