When Christine Clark was a standout basketball player at Tucson High School 10 years ago, she was recruited by a DePaul assistant coach named Bart Brooks. Clark chose to attend Harvard, where she was a two-time All-Ivy League selection, later becoming a graduate assistant for Adia Barnes at Arizona and, last year, an assistant coach at Florida. Brooks resurfaced last year, coaching Ohio Valley Conference women’s power Belmont to the Top 25 and a 31-4 record. When he had an opening on his coaching staff, he called Clark. She accepted an offer to coach for Belmont and now she’s in the NCAA Tournament. Belmont won the OVC last week, 26-6 overall, and Clark will be one Tucsonan in the Big Dance when the women’s Selection Show is televised Monday. Quite a journey.