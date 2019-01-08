PAC-12 after dark? (It’s 2:45 am, team bus on I-5, LA to PA)Truckstop conference? (Well, we did stop at Ralph’s in Valley for snacks/restroom)“Crash” Davis? (Yes Daejon & @StanfordMBB peeps 😴)Sun. night game at USC plus prohibitive SFO weather mess = major league road test pic.twitter.com/kLdhSXkfiT— John Platz (@JFPlatz) January 7, 2019
While Arizona is the rare Pac-12 team to fly charter to all road games, the Wildcats’ opponent Wednesday probably wishes they could more than ever.
After losing at USC in a 5 p.m. game on Sunday, Stanford took a bus to Los Angeles airport for a quick shuttle home, only to find flights to the Bay area were canceled and delayed up to four hours because of bad weather.
“It was a logistical nightmare,” said Pac-12 Networks analyst Roxy Bernstein, who was ticketed to fly with the Cardinal on the same commercial flight to San Francisco.
Telling the story Tuesday on the Pac-12’s SiriusXM channel, Bernstein said that the Cardinal, instead of waiting potentially hours or possibly even overnight, opted to take a bus all the way home instead. Bernstein said the team arrived at about 4 a.m., though Stanford broadcaster John Platz tweeted a photo of Stanford coach Jerod Haase and a few team members inside a Ralph’s supermarket at 2:45 a.m.
“Pac-12 after dark?” Platz tweeted. “We did stop at Ralph’s in the Valley for snacks/restroom.... Sun night game at USC plus prohibitive SFO weather mess = major league road test.”