One thing hasn’t changed at the Women’s College World Series: You’ve got to have an elite-of-the-elite pitcher to win it.
Champion UCLA’s Rachel Garcia was 29-1 with a 1.14 ERA this season. Runner-up Oklahoma got that far behind Giselle Juarez, who went 28-4 with a 1.39 ERA.
The difference between winning and losing in Oklahoma City can be microscopic, as Arizona learned last week. Senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin finished the season 24-8 with a 1.52 ERA. That’s outstanding, good enough to get you to OKC, and it may be years before Mike Candrea can again deploy a pitcher of McQuillin’s skills. They are few and far between.
McQuillin will remain in Tucson next season, joining Bekah Quiroz’s staff at Pima College and beginning what could be a career as a pitching coach.
“This is huge for us,” said Quiroz, a former Arizona softball player who led Flowing Wells High School to a state championship. “Taylor will give us an insight into the mental side of pitching as well as the fundamentals. She’ll be so good with the young ladies.”
Candrea’s mission for the 2020 season will be to identify and discover a potential elite pitcher to go with senior Alyssa Denham. The top available transfer pitcher, former Oregon standout Maggie Balint, last month announced she will play at San Diego State. The development of UA freshman Marissa Schuld will be a key: she was FloSoftball’s national player of the year in 2018 but only pitched 14 2/3 innings as an Arizona freshman.
Candrea is apt to replace All-America catcher Dejah Mulipola in 2020; she would redshirt if she makes the USA Olympic team, which seems to be a lock. She is only one of two catchers on the roster; the other, former Florida player Aubree Munro, is a defensive specialist; she hit just .251 with eight homers in four seasons with the Gators.
Mulipola is scheduled to play for Team USA in Japan and Peru this summer. Her position coach will be former Salpointe Catholic High School and UCLA star Tairia Mims Flowers, who was part of Candrea’s 2004 and 2008 Olympic teams.