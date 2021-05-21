 Skip to main content
At UA, normalcy returns

The gates of Hillenbrand Stadium opened Friday afternoon, signalling both the resumption of a Tucson tradition and the end of 6-foot measurements and capacity calculus.

Friday’s NCAA softball regional doubleheader — Ole Miss played Villanova at 3 p.m., and No. 11 Arizona hosted UMBC at 5:30 p.m. — was the first Tucson sporting event to be played without attendance limits since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. The UA sold more than 2,000 tickets before first pitch of Friday’s first game, with that number expected to grow as Tucson’s notorious walk-up crowds descended on Hillenbrand Stadium in the evening.

The last UA sporting event played in front of a crowd that size took place on March 10, 2010, when the Wildcats’ softball team drilled St. Joseph’s 11-1 in front of 2,206 fans at Hillenbrand. A day later, the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners lost 4-2 to the San Diego Gulls at the Tucson Arena.

Then the sports world went dark, reemerging months later — but with conditions. Peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jack were replaced by protocols, limited capacities and the ever-present “abundance of caution.” Masks were mandatory.

In March, UA athletic director Dave Heeke announced that “limited attendance” — about 15% of available seats — would be allowed at Arizona’s baseball and softball games, capping softball attendance at 425 fans. Hillenbrand Stadium opened to 30% capacity earlier this month. Monday, the UA announced that it would expand to 50% capacity for this weekend’s softball regionals … a decision that lasted 48 hours, until the NCAA announced that teams could play to packed houses provided state and local guidelines allowed it.

The math Friday was simpler: one backside plus one chair equaled normalcy. Or something close to it.

