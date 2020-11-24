 Skip to main content
Athens on 4th

Athens on 4th

  Updated

A shuttered Athens on 4th at North Fourth Avenue and East University Boulevard. Owner Andreas Delfakis closed his business after 27 years of serving authentic Greek seafood alongside dolmathes and moussaka.

Athens on 4th had served up Greek food for 27 years when it closed in late June.

Athens on 4th closes, ending Greek restaurant's nearly 30-year run in Tucson

