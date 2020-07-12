Attain to reach Gods glory

July has been a month in which many of us have displayed the American flag otherwise known as “Old Glory” in a manner of hope-filled boasting. But it is critical to remember the account of the actual 1800s flag from which the term “Old Glory” came.
William Driver, a young sea captain, named the flag “Old Glory” when he unfurled it to be flown from his ship’s mast. But it was this same flag that was later raised on the capital of Tennessee’s flagstaff in place of the Confederate flag, which is something to boast about.
But nations, like people, fall short of the glory of God. We fall short of “Old Glory” and we fall short of “God’s Glory.”
No matter how hard we try, we find that in certain matters, we have no room to boast. For being good in some areas but falling short in others means we are never completely righteous.
As we are told in Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” We all fall short of God’s glory: God’s righteousness and justice. And we are told in Psalm 33:5 that God loves righteousness and justice, and in Psalm 37:6 that God will bring forth our “righteousness like the dawn” and our “justice like the noonday sun.”
As people made in God’s image, we want our justice to shine like the “noonday sun.” Hence, we display our flags. Our flag reminds us we are founded in the “Hope of Glory,” not only as a nation, but as God’s creation.
Fortunately, God has provided for us a means by which we can hope of Glory. As the Apostle Paul reminds us: “Since we are justified by faith … through our Lord Jesus Christ, we boast in our hope of sharing the glory of God.”
We have hope of boasting in and sharing in the glory of God not because of who we are, but because of who God is.
Paul spent his post-encounter-with-Christ-life teaching the masses of this hope. This hope to grow up into righteousness, and justice, and the very glory of God.
We hope for a lot of things in our nation. We hope for health and long life and peace and prosperity. We hope for family and friendship and purpose. We hope to act justly and be treated justly with justice for all. But do we ever sit and think to ourselves, “I hope to share in the glory of God?” Because this is what God wants for us.
God wants to take us from glory to glory through the inner workings of his Holy Spirit so that we are not only children of God, but we also grow up in every aspect to be mature people in Christ.
For “all of us … seeing the glory of the Lord … are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another; for this comes from the Lord, the Spirit.” (2 Cor. 3:18). Thanks be to God.
