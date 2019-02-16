On Friday night, Arizona drew 3,431 for a baseball game at Hi Corbett Field, 2,358 for a softball game at Hillenbrand Stadium and 2,002 for a women’s basketball game at McKale Center. Those numbers could flip in the coming years as Adia Barnes’ women’s basketball team bids to enter the upper level of the Pac-12 with No. 3 Oregon, No. 7 Oregon State and No. 11 Stanford. The Wildcats are likely to win Sunday, then lose their final four games — against the Oregon schools, Stanford and Cal — and finish 7-11 in the Pac-12, but if Barnes can add even one more top player to the Aari McDonald-led nucleus, crowds at McKale could double or triple next season.