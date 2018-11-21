Like Arizona, Auburn was one of the initial programs impacted by the federal investigation into college basketball and the effects continue. Projected starting forward Danjel Purifoy remains suspended after he was connected to the investigation, while former assistant coach Chuck Person is scheduled to stand trial in February.
However, unlike Arizona, the investigation didn’t come on top of losing all five starters. Auburn has three starters back from a team that tied for the SEC title last season, and the Tigers remain deep and skilled, returning an all-SEC backcourt in point guard Jared Harper and shooting guard Bryce Brown.
It boasts a frontcourt that is physical but also athletic. Forward Anfernee McLemore is a rugged rim protector while 230-pound Chuma Okeke is a strong rebounder and defender. Off the bench, forward Austin Wiley is working his way back after he also missed last season when he was also connected to the federal investigation. Wiley was rated a five-star talent out of high school, and is quick and skilled for his 6-11 frame.