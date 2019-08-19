2018 record: 8-5, 3-5 SEC
Coach: Guz Malzahn (seventh year)
Sked or alive? The Tigers weirdly play four of their first five SEC games on the road, including trips to Texas A&M, Florida and LSU – three of our top 11 teams. Auburn’s final four games are at home, but two of the opponents are Georgia and Alabama. Oregon, at Jerry World, isn’t exactly a pushover either.
Why they’re here: The Tigers will have new faces at QB and receiver, but the offensive line has tons of experience. The strength of the team is the defensive line, led by massive tackle Derrick Brown, who has 20 TFLs over the past two seasons. The defense will keep Auburn competitive. Will it be enough to save Malzahn’s job?