2017 record: 10-4, 7-1 SEC
Coach: Guz Malzahn (sixth year)
Sked or alive? It starts with Washington and ends with Alabama. In between, Auburn hosts LSU (Sept. 15) and visits Mississippi State (Oct. 6) and Georgia (Nov. 10). Hand Malzahn the SEC Coach of the Year award if the Tigers again go 7-1 in the conference.
Why they’re here: Auburn returns QB Jarrett Stidham, who led the SEC with a 66.49 percent completion rate last year; most of his top targets; and one of the nation’s best defensive lines. But with a killer schedule, can the Tigers get to double-digit wins again?