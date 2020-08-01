Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in honor of Alaska State Representative Gary Knopp.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities across Collin, Dallas, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwell County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in honor of Justice David I. Bridges of the Fifth Court of Appeals District.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

