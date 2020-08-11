Texas: All flags at city facilities in Beaumont, Texas, will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in honor of Police Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell of the Beaumont Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 9.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at Texas Parks & Wildlife Department facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, until sunset Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in honor of Wildlife Biologist Dewey Stockbridge, Fish and Wildlife Technician Brandon White and State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Bob Dittmar, who were killed Aug. 9, while performing official state duties in the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.