California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in honor of California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart, who died of a COVID-19-related illness contracted while on duty.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol, at the Levy County Courthouse and the City Hall of Williston will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in honor of Levy County Commissioner Mike Joyner.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

