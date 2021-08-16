Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in honor of law enforcement officials who have died of COVID-19.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson, of Jefferson City.

Tennessee: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Private Warren G. H. DeVault of Dayton, Tenn., who was killed in WWII and whose remains were recently identified and returned home.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

