Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Zachary Bryant.
Washington: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in honor of Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Joe Cortez.
Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in honor of former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller.
