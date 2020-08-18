South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in honor of Floyd Breeland, an educator and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities across Wood County will fly at half-staff Tuesdays, Aug. 18, 2020, in honor of former West Virginia Delegate Robert T. Goldenberg.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.