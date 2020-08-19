Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month through the end of 2020, in honor of all Minnesota residents lost to COVID-19.

Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month through the end of 2020, in honor of all Vermont residents lost to COVID-19.

Navajo Nation: As ordered by the Navajo Nation president, all flags on the Navajo Nation will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in honor of Earnest C. Becenti Sr., an Army Veteran and Navajo Nation public servant who passed away Aug. 16.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

