North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in honor of Mount Gilead Police Officer Craig Cloninger, who died while responding to a house fire.

Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in honor of former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month in honor of all Minnesota residents who have died because of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

