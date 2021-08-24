West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in honor of Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer, of Princeton, WV, a fallen sailor whose remains have been returned home.

Oregon: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in honor of Representative Gary Leif.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.