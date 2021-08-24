Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in honor of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in honor of Anniston Fire Department Lieutenant Justin Roberts.
