North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in honor of Lorean War Fallen U.S. Marine Private First Class Henry E. Ellis and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and at public facilities at the Datona Beach Police Department, the Volusia County Courthouse and the City Hall of Daytona Beach will fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Jason Raynor.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, aug. 23, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Dale W. Wright, a Korean War Fallen Soldier whose remains were recently identified.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and ending at sunset Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in honor of Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

