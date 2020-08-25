California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in honor of Richmond Police Department Sergeant Virgil Thomas.
Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, state (Commonwealth) flags at all government/public facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 until sunset Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in honor of former Lt. Governor John H. Hager.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
