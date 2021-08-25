Oregon: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in honor of Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright.

New York: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, and ending at sunset Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in honor of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, who died in the line of duty.

Tennessee: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in honor of the victims of the floods in Humphreys County and western Middle Tennessee.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

